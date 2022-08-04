Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput step out for dinner date, pose for pics with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput stepped out for dinner in Mumbai recently. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which the couple posed for pictures with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. Both the couples were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ scene in Switzerland)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Shahid posed standing next to Genelia as Mira Rajput stood with her. Riteish posed for the camera standing next to Mira. As the paparazzi asked them to pose together, all of them smiled for the camera. Later, Shahid-Mira and Riteish-Genelia also posed for couple photos.

For their dinner date, Shahid wore a grey T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. Mira Rajput was dressed in a short floral beige dress and heels. She also carried a handbag. Riteish opted for ethnic wear as he wore a light blue kurta, white pyjamas and added a grey jacket and shoes. Genelia wore a black and white dress with heels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tajik singer Abdu Rozik shared a picture, a selfie clicked by Shahid, on Instagram from the evening. In the photo, both of them smiled for the camera. Sharing the post, Abdu wrote, "We are just good boys... Sweet... Just chilling..." He also added the hashtags – Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood, India, Mumbai, Dubai, actor, movie, Tajikistan and film. Abdu geo-tagged the location as Bastian Worli.

Tajik singer Abdu Rozik shared a picture clicked by Shahid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid and Mira often step out for dinner together in Mumbai. Last month, Shahid and Mira completed seven years of togetherness and shared posts on Instagram. Shahid shared a selfie with Mira and wrote, "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND".

Mira also shared a photo with Shahid and wrote, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor". In the photo, the couple basked in the sun, seated together on a wooden bench. Mira wore a black sweater and blue denims while Shahid opted for a grey sweatshirt and denims. The couple had an arranged marriage and tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two children--Misha and Zain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He will next be seen making his OTT debut; the title of his upcoming project is yet to be revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action drama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON