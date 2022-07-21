Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ scene in Switzerland, fans react

Mira Rajput revisited memories with her husband Shahid Kapoor in Switzerland and shared a happy throwback picture. Walking down memory lane, she shared a picture from a train station that can instantly remind anyone of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She also added a picture of herself, clicked during their train ride. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor makes fun of wife Mira Rajput's cell phone habit)

In the picture, Shahid Kapoor wore an all-white look as he posed for the camera. He held Mira’s hand, who had a big smile on her face. The picture also captured a glimpse of the Swiss Alps in the background. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “Acting chill//also cheesy.”

Reacting to the picture, many fans pointed out how it has reminded them of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ. “Second picture reminds me of Aditya and Geet,” wrote a fan in the comments, referring to Kareena Kapoor and Shahid starrer-Jab We Met. Another fan commented, “You guys are so cute!” “Next DDLG2 promo,” added someone else.

Mira and Shahid were exploring Switzerland with their kids, Misha and Zain. Later, they were spotted in London. During their time in Switzerland, they went sightseeing, enjoyed stunning lake views, trekked and explored local places. They also made news when Mira shared about their struggle to find vegetarian food. Later the matter was resolved by their hotel.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary earlier this month. Mira and Shahid dedicated posts to each other on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Mira, Shahid wrote, “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND.” On the other hand, Mira shared a picture with Shahid from their vacation, where they were lounging in the sun. “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back,” it read.

