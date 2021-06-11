Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor pays tribute to Dingko Singh, wanted to star in his biopic
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor pays tribute to Dingko Singh, wanted to star in his biopic

Shahid Kapoor has tweeted a message after the death of Dingko Singh. Shahid was supposed to play the late boxer in his biopic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to share a message on Dingko Singh's death.

Shahid Kapoor has tweeted his condolences at the death of boxer Dingko Singh. Dingko died on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer at the age of 42.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Padma Shri Dingko Singh was one of the finest boxers, an award winning sports person who's brought glory to our nation several times. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the young generations. My sincere condolences to his dear ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Shahid had told a leading daily in 2019 that he had the rights to make a film on Dingko Singh. However, the project never materialised. "I have the rights for Dingko Singh. It's a film I really want to make, and I'll make it. But I don't know what I'm doing next," he had said.

Director Raja Krishna Menon, who was set to direct the biopic, was also saddened by the fact that a film couldn’t be made on his life while he was still alive. “It is unfortunate and terrible. This has come as a shock. I knew he was ill and suffering but I didn’t know it was this bad. He was a wonderful human being and a spiritual person. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t make the film before he could have seen it,” Menon told PTI.

“The film got stuck... we will see what happens,” Menon said, adding, Singh was aware that the project was on hold. "He wanted the film to be made because he wanted the story to be told to inspire people. He was a pragmatic person. He never called me or asked why it was stuck.

“This film needs to be made. It is a story that has to be told. It is a tremendous story and a tribute is due to him. I do believe this film needs to be made,” he added.

Singh won the Asian Games gold in 1998 and was bestowed the Arjuna award the same year. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the sport.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra remembers father Ashok on death anniversary, recalls childhood incident

The Manipur-based former boxer, who was employed with the Navy, had taken to coaching after hanging up his gloves.

Shahid's upcoming projects include the Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Jersey and a series by Raj and DK.

