Shahid Kapoor photobombs Mira Rajput's workout selfie from Maldives

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently holidaying in the Maldives with their kids, Misha and Zain, and are dropping glimpses of the same on their Instagram handles. Mira has now shared a new picture from her workout at their resort.

Mira shared a picture in gymwear on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Back at it.” While she poses for the camera, a shirtless Shahid is seen in the background, working out as well.

A day before, Shahid had shared a picture from the same spot. He had captioned it, “Hang in there.” He had also shared a shirtless selfie two days ago.

Shahid Kapoor had shared a fun picture before.

On Friday, Mira shared a small video of beach toys lying abandoned in the pool. She wrote, “Where are the kids?” while panning the camera to the faraway beach and surroundings of their resort, but there was no sign of her kids. She further wrote, “It seems they have made new friends and ditched us like this bucket. #thankgodforkidsclubs.”

Shahid and family were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as they left for the holiday destination. Shahid had even called two-year-old Zain by his nickname, Raje.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira are currently overseeing the interior design work going on at their new home. The home is constructed on the 42nd and 43rd floor of a high-rise building named Three Sixty West in Worli. It comes with an uninterrupted view of the Arabian sea as well as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Shahid will now be seen in sports film, Jersey. It is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The remake also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in prominent roles. The original film had Nani in the lead role and and told the story of a failed cricketer who decides to make one final attempt to play for India, after his young son expresses a desire to own a team jersey. Both the films have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.