Shahid Kapoor is 'so proud' as he reacts to wife Mira Rajput becoming face of haircare brand: 'Killing it'

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to celebrate wife Mira Rajput becoming the face of a haircare brand. The actor said he was feeling proud of Mira and was happy for her achievement. Mira is also an wellness enthusiast and has her own YouTube channel, where she talks about fashion, fitness and healthy diet. (Also read: Anushka Sharma reacts as foreign minister S Jaishankar gives bat signed by Virat Kohli to Australia's deputy PM)

Shahid re-shared a post on Instagram Stories about Mira's latest feat, and wrote, “Mira Rajput, killin it!! So proud!! ” The post had Mira's picture with flowing hair. She wore a halter grey outfit. The accompanying text read, “Mira Rajput announced as the face for Schwarzkopf India.”

Shahid Kapoor praises his wife Mira Rajput on her achievement via Instagram Stories.

Mira and Shahid married in 2015. They welcomed daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016 and son Zain Kapoor in 2018. In July this year, the couple completed seven years of marriage. Mira launched her YouTube channel in December 2021 and she often shares her beauty and home décor tips with fans, alongside food recommendations and travel insights. She also invites diverse guests from all walks of life to talk about topics of interest to her. Sometimes, Shahid also makes appearance in her videos.

On Sunday, Mira posted a photo with Shahid on Instagram from their Christmas celebrations, and wrote, "Merry Christmas from me and my Santa for life (Santa Claus, Christmas tree, sparkles, and red heart emojis). And our two elves who are too busy with presents and pyjamas."

Recently, Mira talked about being labelled as a 'star wife' of Shahid, while speaking with host Janice Sequeira on her chat show. Mira had said, “We ought to get over it now. Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, and you say star kid, people don't like listening to 'star kid' for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that.”

