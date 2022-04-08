Shahid Kapoor refuses to wish Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding with very sound reasoning. Here's what he said

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding supposed to be held later this month and continues to be the talk of the town. Several details about the wedding including the venue, the outfits, and the guest list continue to emerge. However, neither Ranbir and Alia nor any other celebrity has yet confirmed any of these speculations. In the latest, Shahid Kapoor also refused to comment on the wedding as the reports remain unconfirmed. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's reception card resurfaces, check it out

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid, who is currently busy in the promotion of his upcoming film Jersey, was asked if he would like to send any message or wish to Alia and Ranbir ahead of their rumoured nuptials. The actor, who has previously starred opposite Alia in the 2015 film Shaandaar and the 2016 film Udta Punjab, refused to congratulate her and Ranbir on the basis of speculations.

He told India Today, “I refrain to comment till there’s an official announcement. Till the time it’s media speculation, it’s a speculation."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It comes after Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor lashed out at the reports about the wedding, and that it is going to be held at the Kapoor family's famous RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. The actor said that he is not aware of a wedding that is going to be held at his family home and said people take liberties when it comes to Alia and Ranbir.

Randhir told The Times Of India, “I don’t know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of.” He had previously told Hindustan Times that he hasn't heard anything about the wedding. He said, “If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are due to appear together on the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. They recently wrapped the filming after shooting a sequence in Varanasi. The first part of the trilogy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, is due for a release on September 9, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON