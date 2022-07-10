Shahid Kapoor roasts wife Mira Rajput over her makeup post: 'Didn’t even wait to leave bathroom'

Actor Shahid Kapoor roasted his wife Mira Rajput over her latest post on makeup. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mira shared a selfie as she posed inside a bathroom. She wrote, "#nofilter makeup by me (lipstick emoji) switched up products after years and I’m loving them! Let me know what you guys think." (Also Read | Mira Rajput edits, covers daughter Misha's face in pic from Europe tour)

In the photo, Mira Rajput wore a black and golden outfit as she posed for the camera. Reacting to the post, Shahid commented, "She so happy she didn’t even wait to leave the bathroom (laughing face emoji)."

Earlier, taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira gave a glimpse of how the family is spending their weekend. Mira posted a photo as Shahid played with Misha Kapoor. Shahid, Mira and their children Misha and Zain Kapoor have been travelling all over Europe for the past few weeks.

In the picture, clicked by Mira, Shahid Kapoor looks at Misha as she engages in a rock climbing activity. As she scales the wall, Shahid who stands at the top, inside a room, looks below. In the picture, Shahid wore a grey T-shirt, pants, and dark sunglasses. Misha opted for a pink T-shirt and black pants as she climbed barefoot. Mira didn't write a caption but added 'Sunday funday' sticker.

Mira also posted another photo, seemingly inside a park, in which several children played around while adults looked at them. Giving a glimpse of herself as she stood near an open-air restaurant, Mira wrote, "Sweater weather." In the photo, she wore a multi-coloured sweater, denims and brown shoes. She also opted for dark sunglasses and carried a handbag.

Mira and Shahid recently celebrated, seven years of marriage in Switzerland. Posting a photo with Shahid on Instagram, she captioned the post, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor." Shahid shared a selfie with Mira and wrote, "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND". Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015.

Shahid has several projects in the pipeline including his OTT debut with a web series titled. He has also collaborated with the director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film. Shahid was last in Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Mrunal Thakur.

