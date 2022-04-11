Shahid Kapoor's Jersey release date postponed again, film avoids clash with KGF: Chapter 2 at box office

The release date of Jersey has been postponed by a week to April 22. The sports drama was earlier set to release theatrically on April 14. The film had seen a postponement in its release date earlier as well in December, when it was pushed back due to rising Omicron cases. It was originally slated to release on December 31 The film features actors Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. (Also Read | Jersey's Geetika Mehandru: 'On sets of Kabir Singh, I believed Shahid Kapoor was an arrogant man')

By postponing the date, Jersey, which was delayed multiple times in the past, has avoided a clash at the box office with the multilingual actioner KGF: Chapter 2. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... #Jersey POSTPONED by one week... Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022... The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night."

Jersey is produced by film producers Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Gowtham also helmed the original National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The original film starred Nani in the lead. Speaking with Pinkvilla last year, Nani praised Shahid, "I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.”

Shahid, who will work with his Pankaj in Jersey, recently spoke about how he thought he wouldn't be an actor and people didn't know whose son he was. Speaking at the launch event for the second trailer of the film, Shahid had said, "Mujhe laga hi nahi tha ki mai actor ban paaunga. Kyunki zyadatar log jaante hi nahi the ki main dad ka beta hu (I didn't think I could become an actor because most of the people were not aware that I am my dad's son)."

He had added, "Because my parents were separated, and I didn't use to live in Bombay, I came here very late. My mother was a single mom, and I was a little older while Ishaan (Khatter) was very young. I never told anyone as well (about being Pankaj's son). So I didn't know if people would accept me or not."

