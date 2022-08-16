Shahid Kapoor's kids Misha and Zain take a ride on their suitcases at airport. Watch

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he arrived from a family vacation with his wife Mira Rajput, kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor and actor-brother Ishaan Khatter. Shahid's face was covered with a mask and he wore sunglasses. Mira wore a black top and blue jeans. Misha and Zain were sitting on suitcases pulled by Shahid and Ishaan. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput step out for dinner date, pose for pics with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. Watch)

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. A year-and-half later, Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child, daughter Misha. In 2018, Shahid and Mira welcomed their son Zain.

Mira had once revealed during an ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram that she was only 16, when she first saw Shahid. The actor was attending a house party of their common friends. A few years later, the families reconnected and set them up for a meeting in 2014.

Mira and Shahid have an age gap of 14 years. When they got married, Mira was 21-years-old. Shahid addressed the subject of their age gap at numerous instances. Speaking about it during the Jagran film festival in Mumbai once, Shahid had said, "My wife is an amazingly mature, evolved human being who decided and was sure of who she wanted to marry at the age of 20. How many people have the conviction to do that? I think you spend your life well in your 30s like I have. I had no clue what I wanted to do in 20. It takes a lot of clarity and conviction even whether it’s work or marriage to decide that you want to do this at this stage in your life."

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this year in the month of July. Mira and Shahid dedicated posts to each other on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Mira, Shahid wrote, “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND.”

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur in 2022. He will next be seen making his OTT debut; the title of his upcoming project is yet to be revealed. He has also collaborated with director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action drama.

