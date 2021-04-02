Shahid Kapoor's song in new video shocks Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter, gets award for 'best soul stirring rendition'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has released a song in a new video which left his wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter astounded. The Kabir Singh actor, who displayed his singing talent, received an award for 'best soul stirring rendition' from actor Kunal Khemu.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid on Thursday shared a reel where he posted his version of a Punjabi song but with a twist. Applying a goofy filter while singing the song, Shahid captioned the post, "We are open to remixes".

On his post, Ishaan wrote, "what on earth" with ROFL emojis and Mira replied to Ishaan saying, "My thoughts exactly". Meanwhile, other celebs and Shahid's fans were left confused on the lyrics and Kunal came to their rescue. His Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Hahahahahahahhahahshahahah are are arrrrghhh. I wanna know the lyrics."

Mira replied to Ishaan saying, "My thoughts exactly".

Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Hahahahahahahhahahshahahah are are arrrrghhh. I wanna know the lyrics."

Kunal was left in splits on hearing his singing and dropped comment saying, "And the Award for the best soul stirring rendition goes to.. Ooo yaariyaaan aaaaaaaa tuni meriyan di dil todiyaan ni aaaaaan aaaa aan aaye." Replying to his comment, Shahid wrote, "For all those asking for lyrics !"

Replying to his comment, Shahid wrote, "For all those asking for lyrics !"

His co-star from an untitled web series Raashi Khanna wrote, "Kya aapke toothpaste me namak hai?"

On Holi, the actor had shared a video with his Mira in which they smeared in colours and kissed each other. While Shahid was seen in a white shirt, Mira was wearing a tie-dye outfit. Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "Happy Holi." Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter left a heart emoji on his post. Shahid's co-star Raashi Khanna wrote, "So cute!"

On the work front, Shahid has been busy with several projects. The actor has completed the shoot of his sports-themed movie Jersey. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name which won a National Award.

Shahid plays the role of a cricketer in the film. Hersey also features Mrunal and Pankaj Kapur, among others. The original film starred Telugu superstar Nani and Shraddha Srinath and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

ALSO READ: Rhea's throwback pics with mom, dad, Sonam are all about 'fancy dress' parties

He has also been shooting for his upcoming project with Family Man helmers Raj and DK. The OTT project will mark his debut on the platform.