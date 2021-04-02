IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rhea Kapoor shares throwback pics with family, Anand Ahuja loves 'that second picture' of his glam mom-in-law Sunita
Rhea Kapoor's throwback pictures.
Rhea Kapoor's throwback pictures.
bollywood

Rhea Kapoor shares throwback pics with family, Anand Ahuja loves 'that second picture' of his glam mom-in-law Sunita

  • Rhea Kapoor shared a bunch of throwback pictures featuring Sonam Kapoor, dad Anil, brother Harshvardhan and her. But the one who stole the show was her mother, Sunita Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:14 PM IST

Producer Rhea Kapoor, known for films like Veere Di Wedding and Khubsoorat, took to Instagram to share a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood. Featuring in them were her dad Anil Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor, brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and very glamorous mom Sunita Kapoor. She also spoke about her love for 'princess dress'.

Sharing them Rhea wrote: "Always been down for a fancy dress party or a silent overthinking session in my princess dress. #princessnerd #princesspartythrower #princessoverthinker #princessjasmine #forlife." A number of her friends and family members reacted to the pictures.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is a star kid like Rhea, wrote: "Omg I actually remember these!!!!" Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja had the best comment; he marvelled at his mother-in-law Sunita's glamorous avatar. Speaking of a particular photo where Sunita is seen bending over and interacting with little Rhea in a pretty midnight blue western formal wear, he said: "Oh. That second picture!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita." Rhea too looked a doll in her princess dress and tiara.

He went on to further describe another picture from the cake cutting ceremony which also featured his wife. He wrote: "@rheakapoor focused on cutting and serving the cake to everyone. @kapoor.sunita making sure the table is set properly and there’s enough for everyone. @anilskapoor looking at his daughters. @harshvarrdhankapoor looking at his sisters. @sonamkapoor looking vigorously at the cake!"

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja praised his mother-in-law's fashion sense.
Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja praised his mother-in-law's fashion sense.

Sunita, the indulgent mom, wrote: "So cute, My princess." Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Sonam too had shared one of the pictures of the lot.

Also read: Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Rhea often shares throwbacks. On her mother's birthday last month, she had shared another set of throwbacks and written: "Happy birthday to the OG irreverent style icon @kapoor.sunita I feel so powerful because you show me everyday how a universe of love and many lives can spiral out of one woman’s life and energy. I know I can do it too because I see you create something new and great every single day. I love you so much #bestbossladyever."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sonam kapoor rhea kapoor sunita kapoor anil kapoor + 2 more

Related Stories

Sonam Kapoor dropped a pretty picture in purple dress.
Sonam Kapoor dropped a pretty picture in purple dress.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline can't stop praising Sonam Kapoor's latest pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor's latest picture, in which she is dressed in a bright purple dress, got her love from cousin Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia.
READ FULL STORY
Sonam Kapoor said that there should be 'accountability' on social media.
Sonam Kapoor said that there should be 'accountability' on social media.
bollywood

Sonam suggests measures to tackle anonymous trolls after Chrissy quits Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • After Chrissy Teigen deleted her Twitter account citing negativity, Sonam Kapoor said that furnishing ID proof should be made mandatory to create a social media account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP