Shahid Kapoor's version of Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, fans call him 'Cute Singh'

After Randeep Hooda, now Shahid Kapoor has shared his own version of the Pawri Hori Hai adaptation. He has shared a hilarious video from the sets of his next project in which he and his team members enacted a party scene.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shahid wrote, "#fakers faking feku .... better words were never said." The video opens with a man introducing Shahid and others as "ye mera star hai, ye hum hain, yaha pawri ho rahi hai (this is my star, this is all of us, we are having a party here)."

The video received more than 1 million views within a few hours. A fan said, “Ye Kabir Singh h ya, cute singh?” Another said, “Whatte cutieeee.”

Pawri Hori Hai was adapted by internet sensation and music composer Yashraj Mukhate recently. Yashraj turned a viral video of a girl introducing her car, her friends and how they are partying on the road, into a hilarious song.

Sharing the video in which he introduces himself, his chair, his spoon, he had written, "Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai (I will not party from now on because the fun that is there in doing pawri isn't there in partying). Thanks @saudchaudary and all the people who sent me this video in the DM. And a big shoutout the pawri girl @dananeerr #yashrajmukhate #pawrihorihai #pawrihoraihai #musicproduction #dialogue with beats."

Recently, Randeep Hooda also enacted the Pawri Hori Hai song on the sets of a film. He captioned it on Instagram, "Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife." The actor introduces himself, a bunch of school children as his "people" and says with them, "Yaha pawri hori hai."

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma also shared a similar video. He wrote in caption, " Ye dekho @yashrajmukhate yaha kya ho rahi hai @gulshandevaiah78 #pawrihoraihai." He is seen with a few friends at a fort and introduces them as, "Ye hum hain, aur ye fort hai aur yaha pawri hori hai (This is us, this is the fort and a party is going on here." However, the best part in the video was when one of his friends asks him for a toilet paper while sitting in a quirky position.