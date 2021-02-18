IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ibrahim Ali Khan visit the actor. See pics
Karisma Kapoor and Babita were spotted at Kareena Kapoor's house on Wednesday.
Karisma Kapoor and Babita were spotted at Kareena Kapoor's house on Wednesday.
bollywood

Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ibrahim Ali Khan visit the actor. See pics

Amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid her a visit at her residence on Wednesday. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:56 AM IST

Ahead of her delivery, Kareena Kapoor got a visit from her sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita on Wednesday. The Good Newwz actor is due to deliver her second child anytime now.

Babita and Karisma visited Kareena at her new residence and were seen waving to the paparazzi which has been waiting to hear of the child's arrival. While Kareena was seen in black, Babita was spotted in yellow top and pants.

Karisma Kapoor and Babita at Kareena Kapoors residence. (Varinder Chawla)
Karisma Kapoor and Babita at Kareena Kapoors residence. (Varinder Chawla)


Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan also visited the couple on Wednesday. He was seen in a white tee and black pants, paired with a mask.


Kareena and Saif are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Saif's sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan have given the Sacred Games actor the title of 'The Quadfather'.

Kareena has kept busy with her work assignments throughout her pregnancy. She was seen stepping out for yet another assignment a couple of days ago. "I have been working since the age of 17, I am somehow who likes to do things her way, I like to do things the way I want to. I have been working throughout the pregnancy, but keeping safe has been a priority, especially because I have a little one at home,” she told Vogue in a recent interview.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor had asked Veere Di Wedding producer to replace her on learning of her pregnancy

In her advice to other working mother, the actor said, “One should do what they’re able to. I have never really pushed myself, I have done whatever I wanted to do, but not to the point of where I am exhausted. Each trimester is different. You have a burst of energy in the second trimester. Now in my final countdown, I am very exhausted. I listen to my body and I tell pregnant working mothers that they should listen to their body. Of course, we should work, but some days if you feel you can’t get out of bed or you can’t do it, I feel one shouldn’t push themselves.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor karisma kapoor babita ibrahim ali khan

Related Stories

Sara Ali Khan with her friends.
Sara Ali Khan with her friends.
bollywood

Sara rocks in red with her girl gang, is this from her Galentine's Day party?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture with her girl gang. All were dressed in red and holding red roses. Her fans were more than happy to see their favourite star. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nirvan Khan partied with their friends last week.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nirvan Khan partied with their friends last week.
bollywood

Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan's party with friends. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan partied with their friends recently. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, shared pictures from the bash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Nick Jonas' 2018 trip to India with Priyanka Chopra changed their wedding plans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. However, the actor has now revealed that they initially planned on marrying in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Waheeda Rehman has been a part of various hit Hindi films.
Waheeda Rehman has been a part of various hit Hindi films.
bollywood

When Waheeda Rehman spoke about being told to take on a 'sexy and juicy' name

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman is one of the few actors who refused to change their names upon entering the Hindi film industry. In an old interview, the gorgeous actor spoke about why she stuck to her original name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Kesari actor’s wife booked in his death case, Rakhi Sawant to end marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:50 AM IST
From Kesari actor Sandeep Nahar's wife and mother-in-law being booked for abetment to suicide to Rakhi Sawant declaring that she would end her marriage, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor and Babita were spotted at Kareena Kapoor's house on Wednesday.
Karisma Kapoor and Babita were spotted at Kareena Kapoor's house on Wednesday.
bollywood

Karisma, Babita, Ibrahim visit Kareena before her delivery. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid her a visit at her residence on Wednesday. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
bollywood

Bombay HC asks Sushant fan: 'How do you know what Nyaay makers are going to do?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • Bombay High Court questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput how he knew the contents of a film being made on the actor. The said fan had gone to court, challenging a film, Nyaay: The Justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with her friends.
Sara Ali Khan with her friends.
bollywood

Sara rocks in red with her girl gang, is this from her Galentine's Day party?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture with her girl gang. All were dressed in red and holding red roses. Her fans were more than happy to see their favourite star. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisa Haydon has shared a few weeks old beach picture.
Lisa Haydon has shared a few weeks old beach picture.
bollywood

Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Lisa Haydon has shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. She is expecting her third child with businessman husband Dino Lalvani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls when she fell in love with Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra turned red as she recalled 'the moment' she realised that she was in love with Nick Jonas. Listen to her tell the story here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandeep Nahar allegedly died by suicide on February 15.
Sandeep Nahar allegedly died by suicide on February 15.
bollywood

Cops register abetment to suicide case against Sandeep Nahar's wife, mom-in-law

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The police have registered an abetment to suicide case against the wife and mother-in-law of late actor Sandeep Nahar. He was found dead on Monday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, will mark the big screen debut of Manushi Chhillar.
Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, will mark the big screen debut of Manushi Chhillar.
bollywood

YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid's Jersey

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Yash Raj Films announced its slate of films for the year 2021, starting with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar next month to Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj on Diwali. Fans wanted an update on Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nirvan Khan partied with their friends last week.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nirvan Khan partied with their friends last week.
bollywood

Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan's party with friends. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan partied with their friends recently. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, shared pictures from the bash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Raveena Tandon will be seen next in KGF 2 with Yash.
Actor Raveena Tandon will be seen next in KGF 2 with Yash.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon: KGF 2 will be my second Kannada film after Upendra 22 years ago

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Actor Raveena Tandon reveals that she was also set to be seen in the first instalment of KGF, but it didn’t materialise then.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh played the role of Major Edwin Rodrigues in the film 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh played the role of Major Edwin Rodrigues in the film 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)
bollywood

10 years of 7 Khoon Maaf | Neil Nitin Mukesh: At a time when actors were conscious of their image, I was offered this film

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls playing the menacing role of Major Edwin Rodrigues opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas as 7 Khoon Maaf completes 10 years of its release on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other than his film works, actor Shreyas Talpade is also ready with his own OTT platform, which will focus on theatre and performing arts.
Other than his film works, actor Shreyas Talpade is also ready with his own OTT platform, which will focus on theatre and performing arts.
bollywood

Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Referring to the pandemic, actor Shreyas Talpade says that the film industry suffered a lot, but it’s only when you hit rock bottom, you go up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently came out with her memoir titled Unfinished.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently came out with her memoir titled Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about her journey so far, and calls it ‘one hell of a ride’, which she has encapsulated in her recently released memoir, Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP