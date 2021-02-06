Mira Rajput has shared about her painful experience during a tooth extraction she recently underwent without husband Shahid Kapoor by her side. She said if he had been by her side this time, she would have smashed his hand while struggling in pain.

Mira shared two selfies on her Instagram Stories and could be seen with a faded smile. Explaining the reason behind her appearance, she wrote, "Had a wisdom tooth extraction today. Made labour pain seem like a yoga stretch. Pictured here wonky and woozy and the only window where I could manage a smile!"

She went on to add, "Also majorly missing Shahid Kapoor whose hands almost had multiple fractures during the two deliveries. They would have been smashed this time."

Mira Rajput has shared two selfies on her Instagram Stories after undergoing tooth extraction.

Talking about how Shahid supported her during her two pregnancies, Mira had told Zoom in an interview, "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy with his work assignments. He recently wrapped up his upcoming sports film, Jersey. He will be seen as a middle-aged cricketer who makes a comeback to rightfully win an Indian team jersey for his child. It is a Hindi remake of Telugu superhit film of the same name and will release on November 5, this year.

Also read: Happy birthday Angad Bedi: When the actor had to ‘man up and speak’ to Neha Dhupia’s parents about his marriage proposal

Shahid Kapoor will be seen with Raashi Khanna in Raj and DK's next project.

Shahid has now grabbed a coveted project with filmmakers Raj and DK. He will play the lead role in the project which will release on a digital platform. The actor shared the update by posting a picture of himself with the filmmakers as they dived into the pre-production stage. "It's taking off. These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan," Shahid wrote along with the picture on his Instagram Stories. He will be seen opposite actor Raashi Khanna whom he introduced later in his Instagram Story and welcomed her "onboard."

Follow @htshowbiz for more