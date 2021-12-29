Shahid Kapoor says his kids Misha and Zain ‘still don’t know’ what he does: ‘I like it like that’

Shahid Kapoor said that his five-year-old daughter Misha and three-year-old son Zain are not really aware of his professional achievements and he prefers it that way. He said that his wife Mira Rajput tells the kids vaguely that he ‘finished something really important’ and they celebrate.

In an interview, Shahid talked about the importance of having people to celebrate the big moments with. He recalled a time when he ‘won a really big award’ but did not have anyone to share the happiness with.

Talking to Zoom, Shahid said, “I remember there was this one time I won a really big award, and at that time, it really mattered to me. And it felt like I had nobody to share it with. I was alone, some people in my family were travelling, this was before I was married. So I was just riding in my car and I was like, ‘Yeh main kiske saath share karoon (Who do I share this with)?’ That day, it really dawned upon me. We run around, wanting to have personal achievements, but they mean nothing if you have nobody to share them with.”

Shahid said that Mira, his mother Neliima Azeem and brother Ishaan Khatter have always cheered for him. “My kids still don’t know what I do most of the time, I like it like that. Mira will be like, ‘Dad finished something really important,’ and (imitates them clapping) they celebrate. That’s that,” he added.

Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film was supposed to release this Friday but has been indefinitely postponed due to the Omicron scare.

A statement shared by Shahid on Twitter read, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you with our film as soon as we can in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year.”

