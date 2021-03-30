Shahid Kapoor uses three layers of protection to hide his face, fans say 'jaada ho gaya'

Shahid Kapoor has taken the protection game to the next level. The actor was making his way out of the airport on Tuesday with extreme precautionary measures taken. Shahid was seen wearing a face mask, a pair of sunglasses, and a thick face shield that covered his entire face, making him unrecognisable in the pictures.

The pictures have left fans in splits. Some fans also confessed he took things a little too far. "Jada ho gya," a fan said, adding laughing emojis. "Ye konsa fashion h..... (What is this fashion)," asked another. A third social media user joked, "holi protective gear." Whereas a fourth person asked, "Wah itna dar hai to nikal he kyu rhe ho ghar se bhar (If you are so afraid, why are you leaving the house)."

Shahid Kapoor hides his face behind three layers of protection. (Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Shahid and Mira, on Monday, celebrated Holi in its truest spirit. The couple showered each other with colours and love. Sharing a video montage of photos taken on the occasion, Shahid couldn't stop kissing his wife while the latter captured the endearing moment. "Happy Holi! This time I got the the real SK," she said, referring to the SK mark she once got on her neck on Holi.

Shahid had a memorable Holi but has spent most part of the year working on his upcoming projects. The actor will soon appear in the Hindi remake of the Telugu National Award-winning movie Jersey. The actor plays a cricketer in it and recently wrapped the filming. The film also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. The actor had previously shared several photos and videos from his net practice sessions.

Apart from the sports-themed movie, Shahid has also been busy with the making of his first collaboration with filmmakers Raj and DK. He is set to appear in their upcoming OTT project, marking his debut on the platform. Shahid stars alongside Raashi Khanna.