Kareena Kapoor poses for the paparazzi in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor removes mask for paparazzi, but has one condition, watch

  • Kareena Kapoor was out and about on Tuesday, making her way for a shoot in Mumbai. The actor resumed work last week, after delivering her second son in February.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:51 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor might have returned to work but she is aware that the pandemic hasn't ended. The actor, who recently gave birth to her second son, was spotted heading for a shoot in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kareena, as always, posed for the paparazzi. However, she had a mask on.

The actor removed her mask only when the paparazzi maintained a certain distance. This isn't the first time that Kareena has urged the paparazzi to ensure social distancing. Last week, when she was returning from a shoot, Kareena had made a similar request.

Kareena returned to work a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. Kareena worked through most of her pregnancy, recording her talk show and appearing in ads.

Speaking about it, Kareena told a leading daily in December, “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother."

Also Read: Watch Karisma Kapoor reveal why she couldn't be part of Henna in this vintage clip: 'My chacha was hero!'

Kareena has several projects in the pipeline, including the Discovery+ show Star vs Food, in which celebrities cook a meal for their loved ones with the guidance of a Masterchef; and Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The actor has also signed Karan Johar's Takht but the project has been put on the backburner due to the ongoing pandemic.

