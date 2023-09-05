Shahid Kapoor's son Zain turns 5, Mira Rajput shares his adorable picture

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son and Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem's grandson Zain Kapoor turned five on Tuesday. On the occasion, Mira shared an adorable picture of Zain along with a sweet note. The monochrome picture showed Zain's side pose as he was captured in a candid mood. Also read: Shahid Kapoor gets angry as paparazzi rush to click pics after Ruhaan's wedding: ‘Pagalo ki tarah kyu chilla rahe ho’

Mira Rajput's post for Zain

Shahid Kapoor's son Zain Kapoor is now 5.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Sugar, pizza slice and all things nice! Who knew I’d be happily wrapped around this little finger! Sharp mind and cuddly heart, keep rocking & rolling through life my son-shine! May the music always be loud! Happy 5th my Zainu.”

Many of Mira's friends and followers also wished Zain on his birthday. Vandana Sajnani, father of Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh Khatter, wished him saying, “Happy birthday Zain god bless.” A fan compared him to Shahid and wrote, “Like father like son - good looking.” Another called him “Chhota Shahid (small Shahid).” One more commented, “Happy Birthday Little Mr. Handsome.” One said in amazement, “5 already..” A comment also read: “Such a cute picture!”

Shahid Kapoor on his kids

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and also have a daughter Misha. She is six years old. The couple used to occasionally share pictures of them on social media and were spotted more often but they have now refrained from posting their pictures on Instagram and try to shield them from media glare most of the times.

Talking about maintaining their privacy, Shahid had told Indian Express in an interview this year, “Honestly, as a parent, it’s my duty to give my children as normal a lifestyle as possible. I cannot change certain things, of course, but I will do whatever little things that take them closer to that. It is only fair. After you become an actor, you do realise later that mere wajah se itne problems horahe hai (so many problems are happening because of me). I will give them as much normalcy as possible. I personally too crave normalcy. I think there’s great value in simple things in life, it just makes you feel.. just so normal."

He had added, “Bade horahe hai toh abhi pata chal raha hai (Now that they are growing up, they are getting to understand it). That’s just the way it is and I think it had to happen some day.”

