Shahid Kapoor gets angry as paparazzi rush to click pics after Ruhaan's wedding: ‘Pagalo ki tarah kyu chilla rahe ho’

Actor Shahid Kapoor almost lost his cool during his recent interaction with the paparazzi. On Saturday, he was out with his wife Mira Rajput and mother-in-law to attend a family wedding in Mumbai. It's when paparazzi surrounded them to click their photos and the actor ended up telling them sternly to not shout. Also read: Mira Rajput takes 'too many jumps' into freezing Switzerland lake, shares pic Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa's wedding. (Pic: Viral Bhayani/ Varinder Chawla)(Viral Bhayani/ Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor at Ruhaan Kapoor's wedding

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. It had Shahid exiting his half-brother Ruhaan Kapoor's wedding with wife Mira Rajput and mother-in-law. Shahid looked dapper in a grey suit and black sunglasses. As the media rushed to call their names and ask them for photos, the actor did not like it at all.

He told photographers, “Mai yehi khada hu na. Pagalo ki tarah kyu chilla rahe ho? Relax karo. Yehi hai hum. Jab mai gaari me chala jaungi fir chilana then it makes sense (Why are you shouting like mad people? Just relax, I am here only. You can shout once I leave in my car).”

The actor helped his wife and mother-in-law get into their vehicle. However, he stayed back to pose for paparazzi and even obliged some fans with photos. He also shook hands with many who waited to get photos clicked with him. Reacting to the episode, one user wrote on Instagram, “He was absolutely right.”

Another added, “Well done Shahid because the paparazzi in India definitely don't know how to behave and maintain a decorum.” Someone also commented, “Kitne politely baat kiya. Good Shahid. keep it up (Shahid was polite).”

Ruhaan Kapoor marries Manukriti Pahwa

Shahid was out to attend Ruhaan's wedding. He is marrying Manukriti Pahwa. Ruhaan is the son of Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur. The event was also attended by many celebs. Among them was Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, Manoj Pahwa, and Seema Pahwa. Shahid's sister Sanah Kapur was also seen at the event.

Celebs at Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa wedding.

Vivian also dedicated a post for the bride and groom on Instagram. He wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful beautiful gorgeous couple. My darling lil brother Ruhaan and @manukritip. Wishing you both all the love and happiness in the world! Rab ne bana di Jodi. Love you guys! This has been one of the most amazing weddings ever! @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 @seemabhargavapahwa Baa would have been soooooooo proud Ruhaan! You have grown up into such an elegant, brilliant, talented, wonderful, interesting, amazing, awesome, kind, thoughtful, sweet, and extraordinary young man! Love you lil brother.”

