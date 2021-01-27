Shakti Kapoor on Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha wedding rumours: ‘I do not know if they are serious about each other’

Varun Dhawan got the rumour mill clunking into action with his cryptic response to Rohan Shrestha’s congratulatory message on his wedding with Natasha Dalal. Varun’s ‘hope you are ready’ message seemed to hint that Rohan could be next in line to get married. Reportedly, Rohan is in a relationship with Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha’s father, Shakti Kapoor, responded to the wedding rumours and said that he has no objection to anyone she chooses as her life partner. He added that he is unaware of her relationship with Rohan and whether they are ‘serious about each other’.

In an interview with ETimes, Shakti said that he will ‘always stand by’ Shraddha and support her when she decides to take the plunge. “Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection,” he said.

The Kapoors and Shresthas are family friends. “Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other,” Shakti said.

Earlier, Rohan took to Instagram stories to send his best wishes to Varun and Natasha. “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” he wrote. Reposting the message, Varun replied, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

Reports claimed that Rohan and Shraddha were planning to tie the knot in 2020. However, she dismissed the rumours and said that she was too busy with work, with no time for anything else.

Currently, Shraddha is in Delhi, shooting for Luv Ranjan’s romantic drama. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and marks the full-fledged acting debut of Boney Kapoor.