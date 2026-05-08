Shakti Kapoor reacts to death rumours, mulls legal action: ‘This is not good’

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor recently became the target of a shocking death hoax after false rumours about his demise went viral across social media platforms, sparking panic among fans. Reacting strongly to the fake news, the actor dismissed the rumours and assured everyone that he is “healthy and happy.”

Shakti Kapoor reacts

Shakti Kapoor has two kids: Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor.

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Recently, a wave of rumours left fans deeply concerned after several social media posts claimed that the veteran actor had passed away. As the fake news rapidly gained traction online, the actor himself stepped in to clear the air and set the record straight.

On Thursday, Shakti took to Instagram to share a video directly addressing his fans and followers while dismissing the rumours.

“Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it,” Shakti said in the video, in which he appeared calm and composed. In the clip, Shakti was seen wearing a purple vest.

While assuring fans that he is absolutely safe and in good health, Shakti Kapoor also revealed that he plans to pursue legal action against those behind the spread of the fake death rumours.

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{{^usCountry}} The 73-year-old actor added, “I am going to do a cyber complaint about it because this is not good.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 73-year-old actor added, “I am going to do a cyber complaint about it because this is not good.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several social media users took to the comment section after the video surfaced, strongly condemning those responsible for spreading the fake death rumours about the actor and expressing relief that the veteran actor is safe and healthy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several social media users took to the comment section after the video surfaced, strongly condemning those responsible for spreading the fake death rumours about the actor and expressing relief that the veteran actor is safe and healthy. {{/usCountry}}

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One fan wrote, “Seriously why people fans wants you to death? btw you are one of Iconic comedian in bollywood best Shakti more power to you legend.”

“Tiger is alive. Long live,” another wrote. One social media user shared, “You remain alwayz quite happy & healthy.”

More about Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor, known for his villainous and comic roles, has featured in around 700 Bollywood movies during his career spanning over four decades. He is known for projects such as Raja Babu, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Andaz Apna Apna, ChaalBaaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, Malamaal Weekly and Bhagam Bhag.

His two children, Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor, are also actors. While Siddhanth Kapoor has turned DJ after trying his luck in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with her film projects. She was last seen in Stree 2 (2024), which reunited her with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The horror-comedy sequel went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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