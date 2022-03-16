Shama Sikander reveals how James Milliron helped her through depression, said, 'I'm sorry, I can't leave'

Shama Sikander, who tied the knot with James Milliron at a white wedding in Goa on March 14 after eight years of relationship, has opened up about how her husband helped her through depression. Shama and James started dating after they met through a mutual friend in Mumbai in 2015. The actor had said last month that they waited for two years to have the wedding that they wanted. Also Read| Shama Sikander, James Milliron are married, see first pics of bride and groom from their 'India meets America' wedding

Shama said that she used to struggle with bouts of depression when they started dating, but James stuck by her through those tough times and refused to leave her.

She told Pinkvilla, "I had just met him. I was still going through my bouts of depression. I would get depressed every now and then. When I would go through these feelings I just did not want anybody around me, I wanted people around me, but I would just push them to go away from me. And nobody ever dared to go against that decision, everybody would leave. But he was the only one who did not leave."

Shama, who called James a very good listener, added, "I told him to get out, 'just go away and leave me,' but he went to the door, and then he just looked back at me and I was like a numb vegetable just sitting in one corner and he looks at me and he goes 'I'm sorry but I can't leave. I'll sit here, I'll just be with you, I don't know how to fix this. But I'll just be here, and then all night I literally did not speak to him. I just lay down on my bed and he just held me and that's how I spent my whole night, and when I woke up in the morning I was in a better mood and that changed a lot of things."

The actor said that it was the first time that a guy had the courage to be with her while she was dealing with her condition. She said that she kept getting these bouts for the next three to four years in the relationship and James stood by her throughout. James added that Shama also provided him full support whenever he was struggling with his emotional state.

