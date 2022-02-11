Shamshera teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor give glimpse of dacoit's intriguing tale. Watch

The first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera was unveiled on Friday morning by the film's producers. The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor, will release in theatres on July 22.

Sharing a minute-long teaser featuring the three stars on YouTube and social media, the makers announced, "A legend will rise on 22nd July! @yrf’s much-awaited big ticket spectacle #Shamshera starring superstar #RanbirKapoor @Vaaniofficial @duttsanjay is set to release at a theatre near you in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The almost monochromatic teaser sees the three actors sitting in the centre of a dimly-lit space surrounded by weapons. Sanjay Dutt says in Hindi, "This story is of the one who said slavery of anyone is not good, neither of others, nor of the people close to us." Vaani Kapoor then continues, "This story is of the one who earned a dream about freedom in his father's legacy."

We then get a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, who says, "But nobody gives you freedom. You have to win it. Karam se dakait, dharam se azaad Shamshera (In name a dacoit, in reality free)!" While there is no official confirmation about the plot, earlier reports have claimed that it's a new take on the dacoits of pre-Independence India, something that the teaser seems to support.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor talks about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, calls him 'down to earth, very humble'

The film, directed by Karan Malhotra has been described as a period action drama film, which will apparently see Ranbir play double rolea as both the titular character and his son. The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, and Ronit Roy.

In October 2019, Ranbir had been spotted in his look from the film in leaked pictures from the sets. Ranbir was seen wearing a khadi vest and white dhoti or pyjamas, with a scarf wrapped around his forehead. He sported a heavy beard, flaunting his biceps in the picture which showed him standing amid a gathering of village people dressed in similar attire.

