Shanaya Kapoor can’t stop giggling as she cuts Oscar-themed birthday cake in video shared by Sanjay Kapoor, watch

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor turned 22 on Tuesday. Sanjay shared a video of Shanaya cutting an Oscar-themed birthday cake.

Sharing the video, Sanjay wrote, “Happy birthday my [heart emoji], always be happy and keep smiling like this, love you." In the video, Shanaya can be seen wearing a white summer dress as she laughed and smiled while cutting the cake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maheep posted a series of throwback pictures of Shanaya to wish her. She captioned it “22 [heart emoji] my heart & soul.” Many Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Tusshar Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sophie Choudry, Amrita Arora and many others wished Shanaya in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanaya's cousin Khushi Kapoor posted a childhood photo with her and wished her a happy birthday. In the throwback, Khushi can be seen sitting next to Shanaya. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sister."

Shanaya made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Earlier this year, it was announced that she will make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film. However, no further details have been revealed yet.

Also read: Maheep Kapoor predicts Sanjay's reaction to daughter Shanaya going 'intimate' on screen: 'What am I watching?'

In an interview with PeepingMoon, Maheep opened up about Shanaya's huge social media following. She said, "I'm just so grateful for all these people, they're just so sweet, and so kind. She's got so many of those fan mails, you know? Sanjay is confusing Shanaya with these people also. Some fan had written 'love you, dad', and Sanjay has messaged, 'love you back, Shanaya'. I said, 'but which Shanaya are you messaging?' He was very confused. He said, 'oh, this is not Shanaya?' I said, 'no'. So we weren't expecting it, but it came, and it was overwhelming."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}