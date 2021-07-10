Shanaya Kapoor impresses Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor with her latest photoshoot

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, on Saturday shared pictures from a recent photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Shanaya dropped the photos paving the way for reactions from her close friends Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda as well as her cousin Khushi Kapoor.

In the pictures, Shanaya Kapoor is seen dressed in a black crop top and beige ribbed pencil skirt with a front slit. She wore her hair loose in the photos. Though Shanaya didn't caption the post, she dropped several emoticons instead. It comprises a bear, brown hearts, chocolate, doughnut and cookies.

Reacting to the pictures, her mother Maheep Kapoor commented with a bunch of red hearts and a chocolate emoticon. Suhana Khan wrote "omg stop" along with a heart-eye emoji. Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a fire emoji and Khushi Kapoor wrote "obsessed" in the comments section. Actor Karisma Kapoor has also dropped a brown heart emoticon. One of Shanaya's friends, Orhan Awatramani, wrote, "Babe."

Fans also reacted to the post and showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "You have the most beautiful smile. Your sense of fashion is great. I like your hair. You look more beautiful than the photo. You look stunning. You're classy. You're very trendy. This picture is astounding." Another said, "She kinda looks like Lara Croft from Tomb Raider." A third commented, "Most stylish and glamour girl on the earth." A few others said "looking so stunning", "mesmerising" and "pretty natural vibes and love".

Shanaya regularly gives glimpses of her life on social media. Recently, she had dropped a video in which she is seen dancing to Thare Rahiyo from the 1972 film Pakeezah. She captioned the post, "practice session with the most patient & amazing teacher @charvi.b #happywhenidance."

Recently, she was joined by her close friend Ananya Panday as well as Navya for a girls’ night. Shanaya had shared photos of the trio goofing around inside her house earlier this month. She had captioned the post, "my kinda crazy" followed by emojis.

Presently, Shanaya is getting ready to make her Bollywood debut with a film by Dharma Productions. She is a part of filmmaker Karan Johar’s talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency as well.

Earlier, she worked as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It starred her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.