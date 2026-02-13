Shanaya Kapoor reveals boyfriend cheated on her with 5 women during foreign vacation: ‘Ananya said just come back’

Actor Shanaya Kapoor has opened up about a shocking episode from her past relationship, revealing that she caught her former boyfriend messaging five other women while they were vacationing together overseas. The candid confession came during her recent appearance on the podcast Relationshit Advice, where she spoke about betrayal, emotional cheating and how she dealt with the fallout. In promoting her film Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya Kapoor discusses a past betrayal where she found her boyfriend messaging multiple women during a vacation. T (Photo: Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor talks about her ‘scariest’ experience in relationship Recalling what she described as the “scariest” experience in a relationship, Shanaya said she was on a trip abroad with her then-partner and believed she was in the “perfect” romance. “I was thinking, ‘This is it. It’s too good to be true. What a life, wow. This is the best relationship,’” she shared.

The turning point came during what seemed like a routine moment. As the couple were getting ready to head out for dinner, her boyfriend asked her to book a cab. With her phone out of battery, Shanaya requested to use his phone instead, a decision that changed everything. While unlocking the device to book the ride, she noticed a message notification pop up from his ex-girlfriend. Alarmed, she opened the chat, only to find what she described as deeply inappropriate exchanges.

What began as a troubling discovery quickly escalated. Shanaya revealed that as she continued checking, she found similar conversations with four more women. “The second girl popped up, the third girl, the fourth, the fifth. There were five girls he was messaging,” she said, adding that he was speaking to them as though he were single.

In disbelief, the actor said she immediately took screenshots of the chats and sent them to her close friends via Snapchat, seeking advice. Among those she reached out to was actor Ananya Panday. According to Shanaya, Ananya urged her to leave the situation immediately and come to her, as they were relatively close by. However, being in a foreign country left Shanaya feeling stuck and vulnerable.

"My friend, Ananya (Panday) was like, ‘Catch a train and just come here.’ We were pretty close by… I was like, ‘I can’t just catch a fucking train, what do I do?’ This whole dinner, I’m pretending like everything’s okay," Shanaya said.

For the next three days of the trip, she said she pretended that everything was normal, even during dinners and outings, while processing the betrayal internally. Eventually, her boyfriend sensed something was wrong and attempted to pacify her by buying her an expensive pair of earrings. Shanaya recalled confronting him and sarcastically calling the gift “guilty earrings.” Despite the breakup that followed, she admitted she still owns and wears them, joking that she had “earned” them.

When confronted, her former partner reportedly downplayed the situation, arguing that it was “just messaging” and that nothing physical had happened. Shanaya, however, made it clear that for her, it amounted to emotional cheating, a boundary that had been crossed irreparably.