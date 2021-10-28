Shanaya Kapoor sends Aryan Khan love with a childhood pic after he gets bail in drug-related case

Shanaya Kapoor has reacted to the news of Aryan Khan's bail verdict. Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son was arrested earlier this month in a drugs-related case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The Bombay High Court granted him bail on Thursday.

Following the news, Shanaya took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from their childhood. In the picture, Aryan and Shanaya walked side-by-side. While Aryan wore a yellow T-shirt, Shanya was seen in a white and black outfit. She shared the picture with a couple of heart emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor react to Aryan Khan's bail verdict.

On the other hand, Shanaya's father, actor Sanjay Kapoor thanked Lord Ganesh. “Jai siddhivinayak,” he wrote on a picture of the deity and added a couple of folded hands emojis.

Soon after Aryan was arrested, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor was photographed making her way to Mannat, Shah Rukh and Gauri's house in Mumbai. She was joined by Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari.

Shanaya is close friends with Aryan and his sister Suhana Khan. The trio also shares a close bond with Ananya Panday, who was recently questioned by the NCB after her WhatsApp messages with Aryan came under the scanner.

Aryan was granted bail three weeks after he was lodged at the Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai. He was arrested on October 3 following a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise headed to Goa. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha were among the eight people arrested in connection to the raid.

Aryan, Shah Rukh and Gauri have been receiving support from their friends and family in the industry. While Shah Rukh and Gauri were visited by Salman Khan and his sister Alvira at Mannat soon after the news of Aryan's arrest broke, Bollywood celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Suniel Shetty extended their support to the family through social media posts and interviews.