Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from brother Jahaan's at-home birthday party with parents Maheep, Sanjay
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from brother Jahaan's at-home birthday party with parents Maheep, Sanjay

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from her younger brother Jahaan's birthday party.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor shared photos from Jahaan's birthday celebrations.

Upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor has shared pictures from her baby brother Jahaan's birthday celebrations. Jahaan turned 16 on Wednesday and was treated to an at-home birthday party.

In the photos, Shanaya is seen in a tie-dye co-ord set, flashing the peace sign while her brother smiles at her. She also shared two close-up pictures of Jahaan's face, letting everyone know how frustrated he was with her antics. "No one messes with my little brother, except me! Happy birthday my fav Ps: swipe to see jahaan getting fed up with me," she captioned her post.

Their mother, Maheep Kapoor, also shared pictures from the party. In the photos, she is seen sitting on a couch with her arm around Jahaan. "Happy 16th @jahaankapoor26 #TheLoveOfMyLIfe Love you my Jahaan," she wrote.

Dad Sanjay Kapoor also shared a picture of Jahaan's face smeared with cake. As he gave Jahaan bunny ears in the photo, he wrote, "Happy 16th JK , Love you."

Jahaan had earlier expressed his interest in becoming an actor on an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Maheep, who was one of the leads of the reality show, had brought him to meet his actor cousin Arjun Kapoor, who told Jahaan to work on his Hindi if he wishes to join Bollywood.

The scene from the show earned Jahaan and Maheep a lot of flak online. Talking to Rajeev Masand, Maheep said in an interview, “Honestly, first of all, you don’t think so much. He does speak Hindi, let me make it very clear for everyone out there. Season two, if it happens, he will be speaking shuddh Hindi to shut everyone up.”

Also read: Aditya Narayan on Amit Kumar-Indian Idol row: 'We cannot please everybody and we do not aim to'

“I wasn’t thinking so much, the conversation just flowed. Like I said, trolls are going to say something or the other. I still stand by one thing, I get really upset when it comes to my children. I can’t deal with it,” she added.

Shanaya will soon be making her acting debut in a Karan Johar production. She has signed up with Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shanaya kapoor maheep kapoor sanjay kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor unearths adorable old dance video on BFF Suhana Khan's birthday, watch here

UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST
bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor speaks ahead of daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut: 'Better she learns from her own mistakes'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:23 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP