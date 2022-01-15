Shanaya Kapoor shares pics of herself enjoying the sun, dad Sanjay Kapoor marvels at ‘those abs’

Shanaya Kapoor seems to be missing the sun. The 22-year-old took to her Instagram on Saturday morning, sharing pictures of herself enjoying the golden sunlight. The pictures, and in particular, Shanaya's toned physique in them, drew praise from several of her friends and family.

The pictures Shanaya posted on her Instagram feed show her in a crop top and denim shorts - she strikes various poses next to a wooden post. "Can we bring back the sun please? It’s kinda cold," she captioned the post with several emojis.

The picture saw several fan reactions but the most striking one was from Shanaya's dad, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who praised her fitness. "Those abs," he commented with loves-truck emojis. Shanaya's BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan also reacted to the album. "Damn brotha," wrote Ananya while Suhana commented, "Wow love you".

Shanaya belongs to a film family with her dad Sanjay, uncle Anil Kapoor, and several of her cousins being actors. She will herself be making her Bollywood debut soon. Reports have claimed that she will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in their upcoming romantic comedy Dono Mile Iss Tarah. The film, which stars Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, went on floors in November 2021.

Sanjay had taken to social media to congratulate Shanaya for the first day of her shoot for the film late last year. “New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, the sky is the limit," he had posted on Instagram.

Last year, speaking to IB Times, Sanjay had opened up about Shanaya's Bollywood debut. “Well, she has signed a film. Her journey has just started, when you talk to her I think she will be the best person to answer all the questions about herself,” he had said.

