Maheep Kapoor shares pictures from Boney Kapoor's favourite restaurant in the US: 'One day we all need to go together'

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor is currently vacationing in the US. On Wednesday, Maheep shared a series of pictures of herself and her son Jahaan Kapoor from the trip.

Sharing 10 pictures from the trip on Instagram, Maheep wrote, “Sunsets & Lychee martinis.” The photos were taken at California's famous Japanese restaurant Nobu Malibu.

Sanjay's eldest brother and Maheep's brother-in-law Boney Kapoor commented on the picture, “One of our Favourite restaurant’s stunning sunset view & good food.” Maheep replied, “Boney Kapoor one day we all need to go together." Sanjay and Maheep's friend Neelam Kothari and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Many fans also reacted to the pictures. One fan wrote, “You look so pretty! Red is really your colour!” Another fan asked, “Where is Shanaya Kapoor?”

In 2020, Maheep Kapoor and her friends Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari were seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Last year, a sequel was announced.

On the show, Maheep revealed a lot of things about her personal life. At one point, she even mentioned that she knows how it feels to be the “supposedly unsuccessful” part of a big family. Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are her brothers-in-law, while the late actor Sridevi was her sister-in-law.

Read More: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 filming begins, Maheep Kapoor yells ‘stupid cow’ in behind-the-scenes video

Maheep, who got married to Sanjay in 1997, also talked about Sanjay's struggles in the film industry. She told Hindustan Times, “I have a large, successful, talented film family. Sanjay has had good times, he’s had bad times. But the thing about him is that he never brought it back home to us. Yes, it’s not been easy, but I want to make it clear — success is very relative, everyone cannot be a Shah Rukh Khan, it’s not possible.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON