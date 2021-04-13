Shanaya Kapoor shares picture with brother Jahaan Kapoor: 'Only enemy I can't live without'

Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor on Tuesday shared a picture in which she is seen spending time with her brother Jahaan Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram stories, she captioned the post as, "Only enemy I can't live without!!!!" followed by a heart emoji. She also wrote "double trouble" on the picture.

Fifteen-year-old son Jahaan has expressed his wish to become an actor, in one of the episodes of Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. However, he added that he couldn't speak in Hindi.

Jahaan had told his cousin Arjun Kapoor in the show that he wanted to be an actor. When asked if he could speak in Hindi, he had said, “I am still learning more, but not really.”

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Maheep had defended her son and said, “Honestly, first of all, you don’t think so much. He does speak Hindi, let me make it very clear for everyone out there. Season two, if it happens, he will be speaking shuddh Hindi to shut everyone up. I wasn’t thinking so much, the conversation just flowed. Like I said, trolls are going to say something or the other. I still stand by one thing, I get really upset when it comes to my children. I can’t deal with it."

Meanwhile, Shanaya will soon make her debut Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Last month, Shanaya made the announcement on Instagram and wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Karan Johar had written on Instagram, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!"

She has worked as an assistant director in the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She made a cameo appearance in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya had debuted at the 2019 Le Bal in Paris following which she came into the limelight.