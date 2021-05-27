Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shanaya Kapoor shares post in crop-top, father Sanjay Kapoor asks: 'Can you give me those abs'
Shanaya Kapoor shares post in crop-top, father Sanjay Kapoor asks: 'Can you give me those abs'

Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture of herself flaunting her abs. Her father actor Sanjay Kapoor had a question for her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor,

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, on Thursday shared a photo of her flaunting her abs.

Dressed in all white, she wore a shirt over a cropped top and a pant, kept her hair loose and opted for neutral makeup. She captioned her post, "It’s been a minute."

Reacting to her post her father Sanjay wrote, "can you give me those abs" followed by an emoticon to which Shanaya replied with a bunch of emojis. Maheep posted hearts and kissing emojis.

Navya Naveli Nanda said "oh" and Shanaya responded with "hello navlo". Suhana Khan commented with heart eye emojis and Shanaya wrote, "you". Khushi Kapoor commented "beauty" and Shanaya replied "lysm".

Sanjay Kapoor asked Shanaya Kapoor a question.

Her fans also complimented her look and poured love. One wrote, "Your charm is never ending." Another said, "You are absolutely gorgeous." A third commented, "Just wow @shanayakapoor02 . Breathtaking." "You are looking fantastic in white," said another. "Oh god I seen the beautiful word as an a person today," wrote another fan.

Shanaya is gearing for her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. In March, Shanaya had announced the details regarding her debut on Instagram. Sharing a video she had written, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Earlier this month, Sanjay had said that his daughter wanted to become an actor for a long time. "She is been wanting to be an actress for a very, very long time. This line is such that you learn with your own experience, having said that, she knows I am gonna be right behind her. Honestly, I feel every individual should grow on their own and it's better that, she learns from her own mistakes and experience. This way she will enjoy her journey much more rather than I hold her hand for everything," he had told SpotboyE.

Also Read: Brad Pitt granted joint custody of children with Angelina Jolie after court battle

Maheep had told PeepingMoon about Sanjay's reaction if Shanaya decided to do a kissing scene in her films in the future. She had said, "Inside, Sanjay will be like, 'Oh no, what am I watching?' but when it comes to her work, he’ll keep quiet."

Shanaya has worked as one of the assistants on the Netlfix movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring cousin Janhvi Kapoor. She has also appeared in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, a Netflix series.

shanaya kapoor maheep kapoor sanjay kapoor

