Entertainment / Bollywood / Shanaya Kapoor thanks 'personal photographer' Khushi Kapoor for taking stylish pics: 'ILY'
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor thanks 'personal photographer' Khushi Kapoor for taking stylish pics: 'ILY'

Shanaya Kapoor dropped old pictures clicked by her cousin Khushi Kapoor, who gladly offered to be her 'personal photographer'. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor poses for pictures clicked by Khushi Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, on Friday shared throwback pictures clicked by her cousin Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. Taking to Instagram, Shanaya also dropped a candid video clip in which she is seen running her fingers through her hair.

In the post, Shanaya Kapoor wears a blue hoodie underneath a printed black and white bomber jacket paired with black jeans and white sneakers. She is also wearing sunglasses. She captioned her post, "@khushi05k thanks for always patiently taking & editing my photos ily #inbetweenshopping #throwback." Shanaya is seen posing on the streets, probably in New York when she had visited Khushi Kapoor.

Replying to the post, Khushi said, "Ur personal photographer and editor always <3." Maheep Kapoor also dropped several emojis reacting to the post. Fans also poured their love in the comments section. One fan wrote, "WHY SO PRETTY!." Another said, "Made my day!" Others wrote, "slayerrrr", "my queen", "such a beaut!" and "New york vibesssss!!!!".

Shanaya has recently been sharing pictures from her trip to the US. Earlier this month, she had dropped a throwback photo with Khushi. Shanaya had also shared a mirror selfie in which she was seen making a fish face and Khushi was focused on applying lipstick. She had captioned the post, "get ready with us #throwback".

Also Read | The Family Man 2 co-creator Krishna DK reveals his ‘only regret’ about the show

Meanwhile, Shanaya is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with a film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Earlier in March, she had announced on Instagram the details of her debut.

Sharing a video, she had written, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

shanaya kapoor sanjay kapoor maheep kapoor khushi kapoor boney kapoor sridevi

