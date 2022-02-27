Shantanu Maheshwari interview: On Gangubai Kathiawadi, meeting Alia Bhatt on Jhalak and more

Shantanu Maheshwari has been gaining a lot of attention for starring opposite Alia Bhatt in one of the biggest releases of this year so far, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor had acquired a decent fan following among young viewers post his TV show Dil Dosti Dance, but featuring in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been a different ball game for him. Shantanu is a well trained dancer and choreographer but has no regrets about not getting to dance in the film as he is glad Bhansali believed in his acting skills more than his dance expertise. However, the release of the film hasn't made a difference in his status at home. Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tale of pain and rage turned into victory

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shantanu opened up about romancing Alia in a big budget movie like this and how she found it hard to slap him during a scene. Excerpts:

How are you feeling after the film's release in theatres?

I am feeling very happy and excited. Everyone has appreciated the movie and the chemistry (between him and Alia). No one expected me to be there and now when they go and watch the movie, it brings sheer joy and excitement the way they call me, express happiness and how proud they are. It’s overwhelming.

You seem to have got your big movie break with Gangubai Kathiawadi. How did your family react to you bagging the film?

Obviously they are proud of me and are happy. They still treat me normally. Abhi bhi mujhe ghar ka kaam karna hi padta hai (I still have to do household chores), like if I am supposed to bring the newspaper from downstairs, I still have to do it. I stay in a joint family and am the youngest at home. My status at home hasn’t changed; it’s a good thing I feel.

Alia slaps you in the song Meri Jaan? What kind of briefing you were given before the scene?

The most important thing is to be on the same page in terms of the actor with whom you are performing and the director, which was made sure of. We knew what we were getting into. You get comfortable during the prep and shed your inhibitions. A slap is very much the acting part of it, you are in the moment and with the character, and don’t take things personally. Alia wasn’t able to slap me too hard. It was tough for her to slap, we did around 20 takes. She was very sweet and I told her not to bother about it, so she was cool with it.

You had met Alia on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa several years ago. She had called you a hottie.

To be very honest, I didn’t remember those comments. I reminded her in a very vague conversation that I had performed in front of her on Jhalak. She kind of vaguely remembered me.

How was it to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

It was an eye opener the way he works. He gives you liberty to explore your character and you can come up with ideas if you have any. We get a script and we learn our dialogues but at the same time, our approach can be different. We discuss and rehearse things. We take out best of the selected variations and go with that. I have never seen this kind of direction. It was a new experience and doing a song with Bhansali sir is another level. I am a dancer and choreographer but the way he explores his choreography is just very different. Every beat requires a different expression, it’s amazing and there is so much to learn from him. There are so many things which you can just observe and can’t express in words. He is an institution in himself; just watching him work is sheer joy. He knows what’s happening in every single frame of his film, he’s that sharp. His working style is that everything needs to be in rhythm and we enjoy achieving what he wants from us.

What was your prep for the film?

I didn’t have to do any prep or undergo any transformation. It was very specific in terms of what brief and narration Bhansali sir gave me. I understood the character and went with the flow. It was so descriptive and so clear about what my character was and how I need to approach it. I didn’t have to overdo things.

Despite having dance background, you didn’t get to dance in the film.

I didn’t and I think it was good. I wasn’t selected because of my dance background. He believed me in terms of the acting. When we met for the first time and he came to know that I was also a dancer, he told me, ‘isme dance vance nahi hai tumhara (you won’t get to dance in it).’

What is your takeaway from the film. Have you evolved as an actor?

Definitely, not just as an actor but also as a performer/dancer. There is so much I have learnt, so much nuances, so much deeper factorisation and how to explore my own self. The main thing that I have learnt is performing scenes just by being in the moment. Just go with the flow and it looks beautiful and honest, and it has its own charm.

Are your parents happy now with your choice of becoming an actor?

It’s opposite in my case. I was initially thinking of doing something behind the camera. My parents, especially my mom believed in me and would say, ‘you have potential, you will do something in acting.’ They were very confident and were like ‘ab samajh me aara hai tumhare (now you must have understood).’ Parents see their kids’ potential.

(Author tweets <strong>@ruchik87)</strong>