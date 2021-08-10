Sharad Kelkar recalls financial struggle: ‘I had no bank balance, I was out of credit cards also’

Sharad Kelkar, on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, looked back at his struggle and revealed that there was a time when he not only had no money in his bank accounts but also had a loan to pay off. He said that he was out of credit cards as well.

Maniesh shared a teaser of the upcoming episode on his Instagram page, in which Sharad said, “People consider the work and it may be good or bad. But nobody notices the struggle. You came from Delhi, right? I came from Gwalior. People think we both have Mercedes, we dress well and come with our hair groomed well. They don't know the backstory.”

“In my life, I was out of credit cards also. There has been a time like that as well. I had no bank balance. There were so many liabilities. I have to pay off a loan and my credit card has also run dry,” he said.

Sharad has acted in shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Agent Raghav - Crime Branch. His filmography includes Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bhoomi and Laxmii. He will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India, in which he plays an officer of the Indian Army. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Recently, Sharad was seen in the second season of The Family Man as Arvind. He played the colleague of Priyamani’s character, Suchi, and it is implied that she cheated on Manoj Bajpayee’s character Srikant with him during an office trip to Lonavala.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Sharad opened up about the reactions he has been getting from viewers. “I get these messages daily like ‘Srikant and Suchi ke beech mat aao, jaan se maar denge tumko (Don’t come between Srikant and Suchi, we will kill you)’, and I get a lot of threats too. So, I have got used to it,” he said.

