Sharib Hashmi: OTT medium has revived my career, and how

Scam 1992, Asur and then The Family Man 2 -- it won’t be wrong to say the OTT medium gave a new lease of life to Sharib Hashmi’s career. “I completely agree. It has revived my career, and like how,” he exclaims.

The actor explains how his life turned out after making his debut in Filmistaan (2012). “Post that, things did start happening, they did change for me. I was nominated at all popular awards, and I won one too. But nothing substantial came my way,” he recalls.

In fact, even the work he did, wasn’t getting noticed then. Hashmi continues, “I did a few independent films, which came and went, nobody took notice of them really. I was trying to do some interesting films as well, some got shelved, while some got stuck midway. Saal nikalte jaa rahe the. Then suddenly The Family Man (TFM) came and it completely changed things for me. Season 1 was followed by Asur, and Scam, they changed things for me in a big way. OTT is a boon for me, I am very thankful.”

What Hashmi was not prepared for was the response to TFM’s second season. While he did have high hopes as he puts it, “I had huge expectations of my own, but when the show started streaming, my expectations were more than met, it was beyond my imagination. I am still receiving so many compliments, it’s been really amazing. I feel blessed to be part of such an amazing show. The kind of love the entire team ahs received is beautiful actually,” says the actor, who is now getting to be a part of more exciting opportunities.

The latest one is Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. On how has it been shooting for it amid the Covid pandemic, he says, “We are actually taking all precautions, and everybody has got their RT-PCR tests done. The crew is always in masks. Otherwise, things are going on smoothly, it’s like normal days. We are getting back on track.”