Shark Tank: Ashneer Grover hangs out with Rannvijay Singha at home, fans ask ‘bhai kya kar raha hai tu’

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and Rannvijay Singh's recent union at former's residence left their fans curious. Ashneer was one of the sharks and Rannvijay was a host on on TV show, Shark Tank. While most of them commented to their pictures in Ashneer's usual style, some also wondered if they were goingto work together on a new project. Ashneer's wife also joined the two for a few selfies. Also read: Shark Tank's Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal inspect Ashneer Grover's infamous ' ₹1 crore' table: 'Hum bhi bana lenge'

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ashneer wrote, “Great to catch up @rannvijaysingha as always. Super cool of you to come over and lounge casually at home ! Here’s to doing new and different things now!!” While Rannvijay is seen in all blue casuals, Ashneer was in a black and white tee and blue denims.

Taking a dig at how he was famous for scolding pitchers, a fan said, "Sir padhai me mann nahi lagta ....ek baar daat do plss (sir I don't feel like studying, please scold me)." Another said, “Bhai kya kr rha h tu (Brother, what are you doing)!” One more said, “Nahi bhai shab ya dogllapan ha (no this all is hypocrisy).” One of the many fans made a guess, “Roadies judges next season.”

Ashneer came across as one of the most brutal sharks on Shark Tank. He would occasionally turn down ideas by aspiring entrepreneurs by saying, “Ye to koi dhanda hai hi nahi (this is not a business)," or “Bakwas hai ye sab (this is rubbish)." He would also ask pitchers “koi dhang ki naukri/dhanda karo (do some decent job).” If he would be impressed by a pitcher, he would say, “Meri offer sun lo, yad rakhna pahle kisne offer kia (listen to my offer first and remember who had offered you first).”

Several of Ashneer's punchlines were also converted into memes by social media users. He once told a pitcher, “If I would be wearing this lehenga…” and it soon turned into a popular meme. The meme showed Ashneer's face morphed on that of Deepika Padukone in the Padmaavat song Ghoomar. He even shared it with the caption, “This has to be my most favourite meme from @sharktank.india . @vineetasng imagination captured to perfection.”

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were stripped by BharatPe of all positions after a preliminary report of an external audit commissioned by the fintech firm's board showed that the duo indulged in alleged misdeeds and financial irregularities.

