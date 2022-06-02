Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh dance to Shilpa Shetty's song Nikamma. Watch

Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh shared a new on Instagram on Thursday. In the clip, the Mamaearth founder was seen shaking a leg with SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, who was also one of the investors on Shark Tank India. Also Read: Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh welcomes her second baby with husband Varun, calls the newborn 'baby shark'. See pic

Sharing the video, Ghazal wrote, “Jab mil baithe teen yaar (When three friends meet). We had to have fun and what better way than to dance to the song from our favorite @theshilpashetty. With the amazing @vineetasng and @ayushi.gudwani."

In the clip, the trio is seen dancing to the song Nikamma from Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty's film Nikamma. One fan commented on her post, “Managements reaction when sugar cosmetics raised the next round of funding.” Another one joked, “Ashneer be like - Tum sab apni zindagi barbaad kar rahe ho, band kr do isko (You all are spoiling your lives. Shut this up).” While one wrote, “Is that a Shark dance?” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Apart from Ghazal and Vineeta, Shark Tank India, also featured business personalities such as BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt Aman Gupta, and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal. Also Read: Shark Tank season 2 first promo out: Sony announces registrations open

In May, a promo of the second season of Shark Tank India was released. The promo showed how ‘sharks' Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal made investments worth almost ₹42 crore on the show, selecting from 85,000 applicants.

