Shark Tank season 2 first promo out: Sony announces registrations open

Shark Tank India, which became an instant hit with the desi audience and launched its ‘sharks’ to stardom, is coming back with its second season soon. The promo for the upcoming season was shared on social media by Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday. (Also read: Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh of Shark Tank attend GQ event; Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani bring the glam. See here)

The promo begins with a hopeful employee trying to butter his boss to get him some investors for his venture. The cruel boss, however, only belittles him. A voiceover tells him, “Stop knocking on the wrong door for investors. The new season of Shark Tank India is coming back after the big success of the first season.”

The promo shows how ‘sharks' Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal made investments worth almost ₹42 crore on the show, choosing from 85000 applicants. Registrations for the new season are also now open.

Fans were excited for the show to come back. “OMG very much excited. One of the best show on Earth everybody can say,” wrote a fan. “Please show Shark Tank overseas also. It will be more interesting than the soaps being shown currently,” wrote another.

On Shark Tank, entrepreneurs would pitch their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’, asking for their investment in exchange for equity in their company. The show included some promising ideas and often a few rather ridiculous ones. The sharks, their hilarious reactions and even their shock at weird products often became memes on social media. Ashneer became known for his strict no-nonsense attitude, Anupam for his politeness, Namita for often refusing to invest in a project due to her ‘lack of expertise’ and Aman for his Bollywood references.

Recently, speaking to comedians Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah for Rohan's YouTube channel, Ashneer responded to a question about the drawbacks of being that direct on Shark Tank India and said, "Bahut gaali padti hai. Abhi bhi raat ko chhup chhup kar main 3 baje uth kar gande comments ko delete maarta hoon (I get abused a lot. Even now, I get up at 3 am and sneakily delete abusive comments from my social media)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON