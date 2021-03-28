Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sharman Joshi reacts to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots post about Covid-19 diagnoses: 'I hope not to join this club'
bollywood

Sharman Joshi reacts to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots post about Covid-19 diagnoses: 'I hope not to join this club'

Sharman Joshi applauded R Madhavan for his creative take on the Covid-19 announcement but hoped he doesn't join the club.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Sharman Joshi starred alongside R Madhavan and Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. (HT Photo)

Actor Sharman Joshi has reacted to R Madhavan's 3 Idiots-styled tweet where he confirmed he contracted Covid-19. The latter, on March 25, confirmed he had tested positive. Following the news, Sharman responded to the tweet and confessed he doesn't want to follow Rancho (Aamir's character in 3 Idiots) and Farhaan (Madhavan's character in 3 Idiots).

"I hope not to join this club," he confessed, adding a laughing emoji. He also applauded Madhavan's quirky statement. "By the way Maddy, very well written. This is really funny." Madhavan replied, "Ha ha ha yes bro . You stay safe and healthy..."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Step inside Aditya Roy Kapur's bachelor pad, which has man cave, king size bed

Kareena shares new sunkissed pic, Riddhima and Neha shower love

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty feature in a dramatic BTS pic from Cirkus, see here

Waheeda Rahman says Bharatanatyam guru made her kundali before taking her in

Madhavan revealed he had contracted the virus soon after Aamir had confirmed he had tested positive. Madhavan shared a picture of himself and Aamir from the 3 Idiots poster and said, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well."

On Wednesday, Aamir's spokesperson confirmed that Aamir has tested positive. "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," they said.

Aamir and Madhavan join the long list of Bollywood celebrities who have contracted the virus. On Saturday, Paresh Rawal had also tested positive for the virus. The actor had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Kartik Aaryan also tested positive this week and is under home-quarantine.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new sunkissed pic, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neha Dhupia shower love

Other stars who tested positive include Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharman joshi aamir khan r. madhavan covid 19 cases

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoy movie night

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:42 PM IST
trending

R Madhavan replies to Twitter user’s post on mom and dad’s RHTDM-related convo

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:13 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP