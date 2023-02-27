Sharmila Tagore reveals she cried 'profusely' after watching her film Gulmohar for third time: 'Although I am in it...'

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has spoken about her upcoming film Gulmohar during a special screening in Delhi on Sunday. In a video shared on Instagram, Sharmila said that despite being in the movie she cried 'profusely' after watching it for the third time. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan poses with 'most stunning granny' Sharmila Tagore, calls her 'mere sapno ki rani')

In the clip, Sharmila addressed the audience and said, “Thank you so much and I hope you liked the movie. I have seen it for the third time and I was still crying profusely, although I am in it.”

She also added, “Of course, working with Manoj (Bajpayee) and Suraj (Sharma), actually, Suraj makes you cry. But I kind of vibe with this young lot. They make it so difficult for themselves. They can easily take their father's money and get on. But they have to punish themselves."

Taking to Instagram, Sharmila's daughter Saba Ali Khan shared several pictures from the movie screening. One of the photos featured Sharmila smiling while her Gulmohar co-star Manoj Bajpayee had his arm around her. While Sharmila draped a blue and red saree, Manoj opted for a black shirt and brown pants.

The last picture starred actor Sara Ali Khan hugging her grandmother while she held her. Sara was seen in a white and blue suit. Both of them smiled for the camera. Saba captioned the post, "A Special Screening of The movie #Gulmohar in Delhi...yesterday. It was totally brilliant!" Sara had also shared a picture with Sharmila from the venue on Sunday. She captioned the post, "Mere sapno ki Rani is my most stunning Granny."

Sharmila's upcoming film Gulmohar is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3. The family drama marks Manoj Bajpayee’s first collaboration with Sharmila Tagore, who plays his mother in the movie. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar also features Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran, and Kaveri Seth. It is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.

Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are set to move out of their 34-year-old family home and how this triggers a re-discovery of the bonds for each one of them, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.

Recently, praising Sharmila, Manoj told news agency PTI, “Sharmila Tagore ji has been very easy to work with, she knew how to put everyone at ease. She worked like a team member. It was fascinating to see her getting nervous before the shot, she was giving her shot as if she was giving it for the first time."

