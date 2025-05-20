Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal attend Aranyer Din Ratri Cannes screening, hang out with Satyajit Ray fanboy Wes Anderson

Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal and filmmaker Wes Anderson attended the screening of Satyajit Ray's 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. A 4K restored version of the Bengali-language film, titled Days and Nights in the Forest in English, was showcased at the 78th edition of the prestigious gala under the Cannes Classics section. Wes Anderson led its six-year-long restoration. (Also Read | Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri to be screened in classics section at Cannes Film Festival) Simi Garewal, Sharmila Tagore, and Wes Anderson attended screening of Aranyer Din Ratri at Cannes Film Festival.(X/@Sourav_3294)

Aranyer Din Ratri at Cannes Film Festival

Wes, a long-time admirer of Ray, introduced the movie ahead of its screening. Aranyer Din Ratri is presented and restored by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project at L'Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection. The funding was provided by the Golden Globe Foundation.

Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal attend event

Sharmila made an appearance on the red carpet in a green saree along with her daughter, jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan, who opted for an all-yellow ethnic ensemble. Simi Garewal was dressed in a gown by Indian couture label Karleo in her signature white colour.

Wes Anderson showers prasies on Satyajit Ray

As quoted by Variety, Wes said, "Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved; but the nearly-forgotten ‘Days and Nights in the Forest’ is a special/particular gem. Made in 1970. Modern and novelistic. Ray worked in terrain perhaps more familiar to Cassavetes. A clash/negotiation between castes and sexes. Urbans and rurals. Selfish men and their hopes and cruelties and spectacular lack of wisdom. Women who see through them. The great Soumitra Chatterjee: lost but searching. The great Sharmila Tagore: mysterious, cerebral, mesmerizing. From the master, another masterpiece.”

About Aranyer Din Ratri

Aranyer Din Ratri, which explores themes of alienation, class, and modernity, follows the story of four city-bred men who escape to the forests of Palamau (now in Jharkhand) for a carefree holiday, only to undergo a journey of self-discovery. In the film, Sharmila plays Aparna, a cool and elegant city woman, whereas Simi essays the role of a tribal Santhal girl named Duli.

Based on the novel of the same name by author Sunil Gangopadhyay, Aranyer Din Ratri also featured Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, and Aparna Sen.