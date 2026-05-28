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Sharvari reveals how a vintage dresser in rural Punjab helped her connect with her Main Vaapas Aaunga character

Sharvari talks about her upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and how she prepared for her role of a young girl in the 1940s in the Imtiaz Ali film.

May 28, 2026 10:23 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Since her debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021, actor Sharvari has made a habit of taking on diverse roles. In her brief career so far, she has already played a 19th-century legal assistant, a small-town boxer, and is now set to play a young lover in pre-Partition India. Her next, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is a period romance directed by Imtiaz Ali, pairing her opposite Vedang Raina. Ahead of the film’s release, Sharvari talks to HT about the role, her unique prep for it, and more.

Sharvari in a still from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Main Vaapas Aaunga tells the tale of two lovers whose love story is cut short by the Partition of India. Opening up on playing someone from eight decades ago, Sharvari says, “A lot is said in the unspoken, and that is something we don’t imbibe. But the beauty of that era is that so little is said, yet it makes such an impact.”

Sharvari on preparation for Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga was shot on location in small villages in Punjab’s Sangrur district, with the actors and the crew shifting base to rural Punjab for weeks at a time. Sharvari admits that being there helped her connect with her character’s stillness, but what really clinched it for her was an antique dresser in the house she stayed at.

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah alongside Vedang and Sharvari. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, tells the story of two lovers who face their toughest test during the Partition. It will release in theatres on June 12. Sharvari will then be seen in YRF spy thriller Alpha, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, will hit the screens on July 10.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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