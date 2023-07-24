Shatrughan Sinha shares glimpse of get-together with Mumtaz, Siddharth Kak of Surabhi fame. See pics

Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha recently hosted a get-together to celebrate their wedding anniversary as well as remember late legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar. The gathering also had veteran actor Mumtaz and Siddharth Kak of Surabhi fame in attendance. Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter on Monday to share a few pictures from the bash. Also read: Shatrughan Sinha pens note for Sonakshi Sinha: 'We are so proud of your strength, everything you have accomplished'

Shatrughan Sinha's tweet

Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam (left), actor Mumtaz (second from left) and Siddharth Kak (right) at his residence.

Sharing the pictures and introducing his fans to the people featuring in them, the veteran actor wrote, “Just a couple of days back was a family get together with many close friends, Superstar, most desirable, famous actress par excellence, a very dear friend, Lady Mumtaz, talented Indian television producer, presenter, Surabhi fame, a great intellectual Siddharth Kak, so called 'tycoon' Surinder Kikku Wadhwani, distinguished guests and elites."

He further added, "All collected together to remember and wish friend, philosopher, guide, great actor, fine human being in true sense late and great our loving 'Hari Bhai (brother)' Sanjeev Kumar and also celebrate our anniversary along with my elder brother Dr Lakshman Sinha, his gracious wife Mrs Geeta Sinha and our children. My bestest half @PoonamSinha played the perfect hostess as usual. A memorable and refreshing evening…”

Who is Siddharth Kak

Siddharth Kak is known for hosting hit Doordarshan show Surabhi alongwith Renuka Shahane. The show went on from 1990 to 2001 with a year's break in 1991. He has worked in few films too including Mr. India in 1987 and Love Aaj Kal 2 in 2020.

Mumtaz and Shatrughan Sinha's friendship

Mumtaz occasionally shares pictures from her reunions with film celebrities. Earlier this month, she shared pictures with former filmmaker Salim Khan, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, Reena Roy Khushboo Sundar and many others from a party.

Shatrughan and Mumtaz have worked in multiple films like Khilona (1970), Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari (1971), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973) and Aandhiyan (1990). In his book that was unveiled in 2021, Shatrughan had revealed how he played a small role of Bihari in Khilona which had Mumtaz as the female lead. The book has him opening up about how Mumtaz saved him from losing the role in the film as he had an argument with the film's producer who decided to oust him soon after. But Mumtaz came to his support and warned the producer that if he removes Shatrughan, she will quit the film. The producer eventually accepted her condition and he went on to feature in the film.

