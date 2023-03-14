All That Breathes’ Shaunak Sen reacts to Oscar loss, poses with 'loser' sign at ceremony: ‘We were low'

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen took to Instagram and posted for the first time since his film All That Breathes lost to Daniel Roher's Navalny at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards. It was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. More than a day after the Oscars, the director posted pictures from the ceremony and in one of them, he even flashed the letter ‘L’ on his forehead as a sign of his defeat. Also read: India's All That Breathes loses out on Best Documentary Feature trophy

Shaunak wrote, “So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but we're soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter.”

“Next we'll be working hard to figure India distribution (HBO has ended it's deal in India with Hotstar it appears, and we're figuring out which platform it'll come out on now). For now, very very nice to share this bizarre, swollen day with the brothers, and so many members of our crew. Hugest congratulations to all the winning films from India,” he added.

Shaunak further dropped photos in ‘chronological’ order from the Oscars evening. While the first one feature Shaunak and the team getting ready for the night, it's followed by a pre-Oscar get-together and the film team, including Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer gracing the champagne carpet. In one of the pictures, Shaunak posed with an ‘L’ sign placed on his forehead, in front of the Oscars mannequin. Some more moments from the after-party were also added.

All That Breathes addresses India's climate change in the national capital. It was nominated against the films All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire Of Love, A House Made of Splinters, and Navalny. The critically-acclaimed film had previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

It revolves around the story of two brothers, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who work out of a dingy basement in Delhi. They rescue and treat black kites and other birds in the city struggling to breathe in the city's polluted air. While it missed out on Oscars 2023, India did bring home the prestigious award in two different categories. SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu won in the Original Song category at the Oscars. Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Film.

