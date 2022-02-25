Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sheetal Thakur shares pics of her ‘homecoming’ with husband Vikrant Massey and their sea-facing apartment
bollywood

Sheetal Thakur shares pics of her ‘homecoming’ with husband Vikrant Massey and their sea-facing apartment

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey registered their marriage on Valentine's Day, February 14, and had a traditional wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18.
Sheetal Thakur shares glimpse of her ‘homecoming’ with husband Vikrant Massey.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sheetal Thakur was given a traditional "homecoming" as she arrived at her new home with Vikrant Massey days after their wedding - the couple moved into a new apartment recently. Sheetal and Vikrant registered their marriage on Valentine's Day, February 14, and had a wedding ceremony attended by their family members and close friends in Himachal Pradesh on February 18. They have now returned to their sea-facing home in Mumbai, where the new bride pushed a pot full of raw rice with her feet, among other rituals, before entering the house. Also Read: Sheetal Thakur shares Himachali bride look; Yami Gautam reacts

Sheetal took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a series of pictures of the rituals from her welcoming ceremony, and captioned it "homecoming," adding an emoji of a house. The first picture showed her pushing with her toe a Kalash (pot) filled to the brim with rice grains and some money, with a red sacred thread tied around it.

The second picture showed the Kalash pushed down and a piece of white cloth imprinted with her aalta-stained feet. She also shared a selfie clicked on the way in the car that showed a black suitcase behind her. She was seen wearing traditional choora, sindoor, and mangalsutra in the picture.

RELATED STORIES

Another picture shared by the actor displayed a tray carrying four bowls of halwa, which appeared to be the first dessert cooked by her as the new bride. The last picture was a selfie clicked by Vikrant in the car, that showed the newlyweds posing with together. 

Sheetal, who moved in with Vikrant in their sea-facing home sometime before their wedding, also gave her followers a sneak-peek into her rustic-themed house. A boomerang she shared on Instagram stories showed Vikrant playing with a balloon that read congratulations as he sat on a couch in front of a wall with brick wallpaper. Read More: Vikrant Massey on moving into sea-facing home with fiancee Sheetal Thakur: ‘We were living in boxes for last six years’

She shared another boomerang that showed decorative flower wreaths hanging from a door. The shelf behind displayed an arrangement of books and a television hanging on the wall below.

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey have moved to a new sea-facing home.

Speaking to journalist Puja Talwar earlier this month, Vikrant said that he and Sheetal moved to a new house but continue to have their previous apartment as well. On being asked if he was still living out of a suitcase, he said, “Ab nahi (Not anymore), now there is enough space for both of us to move around. By the grace of God, I have a dining table also now, which I am sitting at and talking to you. We were living in boxes and suitcases for the last six years.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
vikrant massey sheetal thakur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP