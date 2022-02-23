Sheetal Thakur shares Himachali bride look from wedding with Vikrant Massey; Yami Gautam says 'gorgeous'

Actor Sheetal Thakur has shared new pictures from her wedding festivities a few days after she tied the knot with actor Vikrant Massey in an intimate ceremony. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Sheetal shared a series of pictures of herself dressed as a traditional Himachali bride at a pre-wedding function.

The Shukranu actor was dressed in a vibrant red suit adorned with golden embroidery in pictures that were seemingly from her chooda ceremony. She was also seen wearing a big gold nose ring as is tradition for Himachali brides. The photographs showed the women of her family helping her wear the red chooda ahead of her nuptials. Sheetal was also seen putting on kaleeras and silver anklets as a part of the rituals.

Yami Gautam, who had made headlines with her simple Himachali wedding look at her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June last year, took to Sheetal's comments section to praise the fellow Himachali bride. The Uri actor wrote, "gorgeous."

Actor Sumona Chakravarti also commented, "Sundari (beautiful)." Sumona had previously shared unseen pictures from Vikrant and Sheetal's low-key wedding on her Instagram account, referring to the bride as her "choti bahu."

"Love is Stronger than you imagine. Keep fighting for this magical feeling. Couldn’t be happier for the two of u. Congratulations Mentals. Mr & Mrs, finally! I love u @vikrantmassey @sheetalthakur Officially my choti bahu now," she had written.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who had featured together in the web show Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in the presence of close family and friends in a roka ceremony in November 2019. They were planning to get married in 2020 but the plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They moved to their sea-facing home a few weeks ago and finally got married on February 18 after seven years of being together.

