Shefali Shah is still waiting for good roles despite recent successes: 'Now they think we cannot go to her with...'

Shefali Shah is having a dream run in her career in terms of good roles and successful films in the past one year. The actor has been seen in a number of critically-acclaimed roles in projects that have worked as well. Many would assume that such success would bring her more good work, but in a recent interview, Shefali hinted that it actually hasn’t happened and she is ‘still expecting’ it will. Also read: Shefali says she wants to do a ‘comedy film’: ‘Haven't been offered yet’

Shefali headlined season 2 of Delhi Crime, where she walked away with lots of acclaim. She has also received praise for her work in films like Jalsa, Darlings and Doctor G. She also starred in the web series Human, where her work was again appreciated.

In an interview with India Today, when Shefali was asked if all this has resulted in her having her choice of roles in good projects, she replied, “I was expecting it, and I am expecting it, but I think what has happened after this year and all the releases is whatever role they must have thought of me has also stopped, because now they think we cannot go to her with a filler. I have heard this from writers and directors that they are writing stuff for me, which is great, but it also means that it might a wait for me again to do the kind of roles I want to.”

The actor clarified that she is not averse to doing small roles and cameos as long as it is relevant to the film and has the desired impact. “You could have a short screen time but again, it finally comes down to how it is translated onscreen. It is not about length, but it is about the importance of the character in the film. That’s not the place I want to be in. I would do an ensemble film without a doubt if the character was important,” she added.

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year, Shefali won the Best Actress for her portrayal of a domestic help battling to find the people who hurt her daughter in Jalsa. The film also starred Vidya Balan. Her latest film Doctor G, her first theatrical release in four years, has opened decently, earning ₹30 crore worldwide in its first six days.

