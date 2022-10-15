Shefali Shah reveals she was obsessed with Sridevi, recalls imitating late actor: 'Was told I looked like her'

Actor Shefali Shah has revealed that earlier she was obsessed with her 'biggest inspiration' late actor Sridevi. In a new interview, Shefali said that after she was told she looked like Sridevi, she started imitating her. Shefali added that later she stopped doing that as she felt there 'can’t be another Sridevi'. She also said that her sons compared her to Iron Man. (Also Read | Shefali Shah recalls growing up in a small kholi with four people, not having permanent home)

Sridevi started her career as a child actor at the age of four in the Tamil movie Kandhan Karunai in 1967. Her first starring role in Hindi cinema came with Solva Sawan (1979) and she received wider recognition for Himmatwala (1983). Sridevi featured in many films such as Mr India (1987), Chandni (1989), Sadma (1983), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), English Vinglish (2012) and Mom (2017).

In an interview with Indian Express, Shefali said, "I didn’t ever think that I would become an actor. It was not on the horizon. However, I must add that my biggest inspiration, actually I was just obsessed with Sridevi ji. I was also told that I looked like her and then slowly I started imitating her. Thankfully, wisdom came knocking one day and I was like what am I doing? There can’t be another Sridevi, so stop it. That way it wouldn’t have become my calling as I was trying to be somebody else. Another one who still remains a favourite is Smita Patil. They were both just something else."

Speaking about her sons, she said, "Oh, they are extremely proud of me. After Delhi Crime 2, I received the best compliment from my son. He said you know you have become like Iron Man. I asked him if it was like I am like a superwoman? He shared that every Marvel superhero has been played by various actors except Iron Man. Only one actor has played it and you’ve become like that. You cannot be replaced. I was so touched that I wanted to print and put it on the walls."

Shefali was recently seen in Doctor G, in which she played gynaecologist Dr Nandini. Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. The film hit the theatres on October 14. She also featured in Code Name: Tiranga, an action thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Shishir Sharma. It was also theatrically released on October 14.

Shefali has 3 of Us, directed by Avinash Arun in the pipeline. The relationship drama stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire as well. The film will see Shefali play a fragile character.

