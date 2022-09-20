Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shefali Shah recalls growing up in a small kholi with four people, not having permanent home

Shefali Shah recalls growing up in a small kholi with four people, not having permanent home

Published on Sep 20, 2022 06:14 PM IST

Shefali Shah has recalled that her family struggled with not having a permanent home while she was growing up. Shefali has spent her whole childhood in Mumbai.

Shefali Shah recently looked back at her childhood days in Mumbai, and recalled not having a permanent home. The actor shared that she belonged to a lower-middle-class family and they kept moving places until her father got employed at Reserve Bank of India. Also Read| Shefali Shah: The whole thing of two actresses having jealousy is bullshit

Shefali recalled that at some point during those times, she and her family, along with her aunt and uncle, stayed at a small 'kholi.' A 'kholi' is a common type of room in the chawls in Mumbai, typically covering an area of 100-sq ft to 200-sq ft.

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Shefali said about her childhood days, "I was brought up in Santa Cruz, but actually we moved a lot of houses. I come from a lower-middle-class family. When I was growing up, my dad's job at RBI wasn't permanent yet. So we didn't have a permanent home. There were times when he would request my uncle or someone to let me and my mom stay there. I was very little, I don't remember a lot of it. And then he would stay in a garage or with colleagues or friends. So that was Vakola (Santacruz East)."

She added, "Then there was Mahim...the Fisherman Colony there. And at that Fisherman Colony, there was my uncle, my aunt, dad, mom, and me. And it was a kholi, with a kitchen, and the bathroom, which was I think three times or four times this car."

Shefali and her family then shifted to the RBI quarters in Santa Cruz after her father got a job as a banker. She found her love for acting when she enrolled at Mithibai College in Vile Parle to study science but flunked out because her focus was on drama and rehearsals.

Shefali was last seen in the second season of the Netflix series Delhi Crimes, in which she plays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
